Managing capital flows key priority - Philippines cenbank chief
May 2, 2013

Managing capital flows key priority - Philippines cenbank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GREATER NOIDA, India, May 2 (Reuters) - Managing capital flows is a key priority for the Philippines, central bank chief Amando Tetangco said on Thursday, with the country likely to attract stronger fund inflows after a second debt watcher raised its credit rating to investment grade.

Tetangco said inflation was another key priority of the bank. Standard & Poor’s upgraded the Philippines’ credit rating earlier on Thursday.

He said the central bank will have to use tools other than interest rates to manage high capital inflows.

“You can not increase the interest rate to address the liquidity impact on capital because that will attract more capital flows, so you will have to use other tools,” he told reporters at the Asian Development Bank’s annual meeting, held in India. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel)

