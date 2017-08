Oct 11 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 Partners LP said it agreed to buy crude, refined products and natural gas liquids logistics assets from Phillips 66 for $1.3 billion.

Phillips 66 Partners plans to fund the deal with debt and $196 million in new units of Phillips 66 Partners issued to Phillips 66. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)