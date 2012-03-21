FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 6 years ago

Phillips 66 to build new headquarters after split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 21 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips’ spun-off refining arm, Phillips 66, will build a new headquarters in Houston and settle into a temporary quarters for two to three years in the interim, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Phillips 66 will become the newest U.S. independent refiner when its split from ConocoPhillips is complete by mid-2012. The remaining exploration and production company will retain the ConocoPhillips name and its current headquarters.

Spokeswoman Janet Grothe said Phillips 66 personnel will exit ConocoPhillips’ current headquarters in far west Houston “in a reasonable time following the repositioning” to be in temporary offices pending completion of the new headquarters.

She said a site for the new building had yet to be selected and the company did not yet have an estimate of construction costs.

