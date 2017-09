Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 announced a capital budget of $3.6 billion for 2016 and raised its share buyback plan by $2 billion.

The capital budget excludes Phillips 66 Partners’ capital program, Phillips 66 said on Monday. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)