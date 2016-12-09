Refiner Phillips 66 cuts 2017 capital budget by 25 pct

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 said it lowered its capital budget for 2017 by about 25 percent to $2.7 billion.

Phillips 66, which has earmarked a budget of $3.6 billion for 2016, said in October it expected its 2017 capital spending to be "less than $3 billion".

Refiners including Marathon Petroleum and Phillips 66 are shelving projects and tightening budgets as a global glut of diesel and gasoline erodes profits and eats into refining margins. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)