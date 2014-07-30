FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Phillips 66 earnings fall in second quarter
July 30, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Phillips 66 earnings fall in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. refining company Phillips 66 on Wednesday reported a decrease in quarterly profit on lower results in its largest refining unit.

The Houston company, which also has a large chemicals business, had a second-quarter profit of $863 million, or $1.51 per share, compared with $958 million or $1.53 per share in the same period a year earlier.

Earnings in Phillips refining business fell 14 percent from a year ago to $390 million.

Reporting by Anna Driver, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
