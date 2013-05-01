FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2013 / 4:11 PM / in 4 years

Phillips 66 expects competitively priced Bakken crude

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 1 (Reuters) - Independent refiner Phillips 66 expects North Dakota’s Bakken crude oil to be competitively priced despite a narrowed discount of the U.S. crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate relative to London’s Brent, an executive told analysts on Wednesday.

Phillips ships cut-price Bakken crude via rail to its refineries on the East and West Coasts to replace more expensive imports and aims to tap more of that growing supply.

Tim Taylor, executive vice president for commercial, marketing, transportation and business development for Phillips 66, said during the company’s first-quarter earnings conference call that moving crude by rail to those destinations adds $12 to $16 in per-barrel costs.

“But fundamentally, that crude needs go that direction,” Taylor said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
