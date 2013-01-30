FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Phillips says considering options for California refineries
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2013 / 5:11 PM / in 5 years

Phillips says considering options for California refineries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 is studying “any and all options” for its California refineries given challenges with state regulatory requirements and high costs, Chief Executive Greg Garland told analysts on Wednesday.

Analysts have repeatedly asked whether the company would try to sell its two California refineries and exit the state because of higher operating costs. On Wednesday, Garland said the company is working to improve profitability by tapping into cheaper crudes already run by refineries elsewhere in the country and reducing costs.

But he did not rule out a sale.

“We’re studying any and all options for California in terms of where we go,” he said. “I don’t feel it’s a distressed asset. We want to take our time and be thoughtful.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.