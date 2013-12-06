FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Phillips 66 says to hike capital spending 40 pct in 2014
December 6, 2013 / 10:28 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Phillips 66 says to hike capital spending 40 pct in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 said on Friday it expects to raise its capital expenditures 40 percent next year to $2.7 billion as the U.S. refining company invests more in its pipeline, processing and chemicals businesses.

Volatility in refining has Phillips boosting its investment in its businesses that benefit from oil and gas produced as part of the U.S. shale boom.

The Houston-based company said it will spend $1.4 billion on projects related to natural gas liquids (NGL) and transportation, up $800 million from 2013.

For example, Phillips expects to next year begin construction of a 100,000 barrel-per-day NGL process unit and a 4.4 million-barrel-per-month liquefied petroleum gas export terminal on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

