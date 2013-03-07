FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Phillips 66 looking at rack to up rail shipments to Wash. refinery
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2013 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

Phillips 66 looking at rack to up rail shipments to Wash. refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 may build a rail rack to increase shipments of cheaper U.S. inland and Canadian heavy crude to its Washington state refinery, an executive told analysts on Thursday.

Larry Ziemba, executive vice president of refining, projects and procurement, said the rack could supplement smaller volumes already shipped to the 100,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Ferndale plant. The refinery receives about 20,000 bpd through a third-party arrangement.

Ziemba also said the company may offload Canadian heavy crude in Washington state and then ship it to Phillips 66’s two California refineries. The company has projects under way at the docks for those plants to enable such shipments, he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.