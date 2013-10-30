FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Phillips 66 building new rail facility at New Jersey refinery
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2013 / 12:36 PM / 4 years ago

Phillips 66 building new rail facility at New Jersey refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner Phillips 66 said on Wednesday it is building a new rail offloading facility at its 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, to handle 75,000 bpd of crude deliveries via train.

The Bayway refinery already can receive up to 90,000 bpd of North Dakota Bakken crude via rail when its discounts to London’s Brent are such that it is more economical to process than imports, even with added transportation costs.

The company also said on Wednesday that it has received all necessary permits for a rail offloading facility at its 100,000 bpd refinery in Ferndale, Washington, to handle 30,000 bpd of North American crude.

Both rail facilities are expected to be operational in the second half of 2014, the company said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.