Phillips 66 building new rail facility at New Jersey refinery

HOUSTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner Phillips 66 said on Wednesday it is building a new rail offloading facility at its 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, to handle 75,000 bpd of crude deliveries via train.

The Bayway refinery already can receive up to 90,000 bpd of North Dakota Bakken crude via rail when its discounts to London’s Brent are such that it is more economical to process than imports, even with added transportation costs.

The company also said on Wednesday that it has received all necessary permits for a rail offloading facility at its 100,000 bpd refinery in Ferndale, Washington, to handle 30,000 bpd of North American crude.

Both rail facilities are expected to be operational in the second half of 2014, the company said.