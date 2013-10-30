FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Phillips 66 exported 190,000 bpd gasoline, diesel in 3Q-CEO
#Market News
October 30, 2013 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

Phillips 66 exported 190,000 bpd gasoline, diesel in 3Q-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Independent refiner Phillips 66 exported 190,000 barrels per day of gasoline and diesel fuel in the third quarter 2013, up from 181,000 bpd in the second quarter, Chief Executive Greg Garland told analysts on Wednesday.

The company, with seven U.S. coastal refineries, has overall capacity to export up to 340,000 bpd of refined products, he said. The company aims to increase that to 500,000 bpd over the next several years, he said during the company’s third-quarter earnings conference call.

Exports allow Phillips 66 to run its refineries at high rates on export demand when U.S. demand is sluggish, Garland said.

