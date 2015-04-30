Phillips 66 says larger refining margin offset by lower volumes

HOUSTON, April 30 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 said on Thursday cheap domestic crudes helped increase its refining margins in the first quarter to $12.26 per barrel, a two-year high, though planned and unplanned work at its plants limited fuel production volumes.

The independent refining, logistics and chemicals company said adjusted refining earnings rose to $495 million in the first quarter from $306 million in the year ago period.

The company, which has been putting some assets into its master limited partnership Phillips 66 Partners, said overall adjusted earnings were $834 million in the first quarter, down from $866 million a year ago. (Reporting By Terry Wade)