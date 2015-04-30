FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Phillips 66 says larger refining margin offset by lower volumes
#Market News
April 30, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

Phillips 66 says larger refining margin offset by lower volumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 30 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 said on Thursday cheap domestic crudes helped increase its refining margins in the first quarter to $12.26 per barrel, a two-year high, though planned and unplanned work at its plants limited fuel production volumes.

The independent refining, logistics and chemicals company said adjusted refining earnings rose to $495 million in the first quarter from $306 million in the year ago period.

The company, which has been putting some assets into its master limited partnership Phillips 66 Partners, said overall adjusted earnings were $834 million in the first quarter, down from $866 million a year ago. (Reporting By Terry Wade)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
