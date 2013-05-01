FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Phillips 66 quarterly profit more than doubles
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2013 / 12:10 PM / in 4 years

Phillips 66 quarterly profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 on Wednesday said its quarterly profit more than doubled ,as it benefited from processing lower-cost crude oil derived from American shale deposits.

The Houston-based company, which operates 15 refineries and has a large chemical business, reported first-quarter earnings of $1.41 billion, or $2.23 per share.

Phillips 66, which was split off from ConocoPhillips in May 2012 and was thus not independent in the first quarter of 2012, said comparable profit for the year-ago period was $636 million, or $1.00 per share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.