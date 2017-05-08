FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Philippines chooses Espenilla as next cenbank governor - ministers
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 3 months ago

Philippines chooses Espenilla as next cenbank governor - ministers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, May 8 (Reuters) - The Philippines has chosen Nestor Espenilla to be its next central bank governor for a six-year term, two Cabinet ministers said on Monday.

Espenilla will replace Amando Tetangco, a career central banker, who will step down in July after serving the maximum two six-year terms allowed under the law.

The appointment was confirmed in text messages sent to Reuters by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez and economic planning secretary, Ernesto Pernia.

Espenilla, 58, is currently deputy governor in charge of banking supervision. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.