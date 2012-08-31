FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland aims to float PHN real estate in Nov-sources
August 31, 2012 / 1:01 PM / in 5 years

Poland aims to float PHN real estate in Nov-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Poland’s Treasury has revived its plan to sell wholly-owned real estate group PHN via the stock exchange, eyeing a Warsaw debut of its shares in early November, two sources close to the transaction told Reuters.

“The ministry is testing the market,” one of them said.

Another source said the ministry’s plans assume PHN’s stock market debut would be on November 7 or 8.

The Treasury did not comment.

In June, Poland put on hold a planned initial public offering (IPO) of PHN, a key part of Poland’s 10-billion zloty ($2.97 billion) privatisation plan for 2012, due to unfavourable market conditions.

Reuters reported in April that dark clouds were gathering over the IPO because of the hastily-forged real estate group’s complexity and a shaky property market.

PHN, created last year by pooling together 180 different real estate and land holdings, runs a portfolio estimated to be worth around 2.5 billion zlotys.

Its assets include, among others, a Warsaw office building Intraco, built in the 1970s, which needs a major overhaul, as well as villas in the capital’s upmarket district of Wilanow rented by foreign embassies. ($1 = 3.3627 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Maciej Onoszko. Editing by Jane Merriman)

