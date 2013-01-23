UPDATE 1-PHN sets maximum IPO price of 26 zlotys/share

* Maximum price values firm at 1.1 bln zlotys

* To debut in Warsaw by Feb. 13 (Adds more detail, background)

WARSAW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Polish state-owned PHN has set a maximum price for individual investors in its initial public offering of 26 zlotys per share, valuing the loss-making real estate firm’s offer at up to 282 million zlotys ($90 million), it said on Wednesday.

PHN, set to debut in Warsaw by Feb. 13, also said on Wednesday the IPO would consist of 10.85 million existing shares being sold by the government, or a quarter of its share capital.

The IPO price values the group at up to 1.1 billion zlotys, in the middle of the 870 million-1.7 billion zlotys range flagged by banks running the offer.

PHN has said its portfolio was estimated to be worth 2.5 billion zlotys. It includes Warsaw office building Intraco, built in the 1970s and in need of a major overhaul, and villas rented by foreign embassies in Warsaw’s upmarket Wilanov district. It is also developing residential projects.

After completing the offer, which will be Warsaw’s first IPO this year, Poland wants to find a strategic partner for PHN. ($1 = 3.1406 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)