PHN files issue prospectus with Polish financial regulator

WARSAW, May 18 (Reuters) - State-owned Polish property group PHN on Friday filed its issue prospectus for approval by the country’s financial regulator KNF, the company’s spokesman said.

PHN’s flotation is a centerpiece of Poland’s 10 billion zloty ($2.9 billion) privatisation plan for 2012, with some analysts saying it may fall through because of the hastily-forged real estate group’s complexity and the property market malaise.

PHN runs a portfolio estimated to be worth 2.6-2.8 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.4261 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Editing by Dan Lalor)