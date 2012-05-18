FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

PHN files issue prospectus with Polish financial regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 18 (Reuters) - State-owned Polish property group PHN on Friday filed its issue prospectus for approval by the country’s financial regulator KNF, the company’s spokesman said.

PHN’s flotation is a centerpiece of Poland’s 10 billion zloty ($2.9 billion) privatisation plan for 2012, with some analysts saying it may fall through because of the hastily-forged real estate group’s complexity and the property market malaise.

PHN runs a portfolio estimated to be worth 2.6-2.8 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.4261 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Editing by Dan Lalor)

