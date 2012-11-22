FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Poland eyes Ringwood as investor for real estate holding
#Financials
November 22, 2012 / 5:31 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Poland eyes Ringwood as investor for real estate holding

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, asset value)

WARSAW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Poland may sell a strategic stake in its real estate holding company PHN to Radius Group’s subsidiary Ringwood Financial, the treasury ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The treasury, that oversees state-owned companies in the largest central European economy, added that domestic real-estate group Radius’ subsidiary is among potential investors that could buy a “significant” stake in the public offering.

“The intention of the treasury ministry is for the initial public offering to be completed in the first quarter of 2013,” the statement said.

“A so-called cornerstone investor would surely acquire less than 50 percent of PHN, but such a stake would allow it to control the company,” deputy Treasury Minister Pawel Tamborski told Reuters.

PHN, created last year by pooling together 180 different real estate and land holdings, has a portfolio estimated to be worth around 2.5 billion zlotys ($784.54 million).

The group’s assets include a Warsaw office building Intraco, built in the 1970s, which needs a major overhaul, as well as villas in the capital’s upmarket district of Wilanow rented by foreign embassies.

$1 = 3.1866 Polish zlotys Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Marcin Goettig; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
