Poland sees Ringwood a potential investor in PHN

WARSAW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Poland’s may sell a strategic stake in its real estate holding company PHN to Ringwood Financial, a deputy treasury minister told Reuters after the Cyprus-registered firm filed for permission to take control of PHN.

“The Treasury Ministry favours an initial public offer with a so called cornerstone investor that would have control of PHN,” Pawel Tamborski said. “Ringwood Financial is potentially such an investor.”

He declined to provide further details. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)