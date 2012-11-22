FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland sees Ringwood a potential investor in PHN
November 22, 2012 / 2:06 PM / 5 years ago

Poland sees Ringwood a potential investor in PHN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Poland’s may sell a strategic stake in its real estate holding company PHN to Ringwood Financial, a deputy treasury minister told Reuters after the Cyprus-registered firm filed for permission to take control of PHN.

“The Treasury Ministry favours an initial public offer with a so called cornerstone investor that would have control of PHN,” Pawel Tamborski said. “Ringwood Financial is potentially such an investor.”

He declined to provide further details. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

