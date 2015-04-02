FTC abandons effort to undo Georgia hospital merger

(Reuters) - The U.S. government has reached a settlement with Phoebe Putney Health Systems, dropping an objection to its merger with Palmyra Park Hospital that was initially issued four years ago.

The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday that Phoebe Putney had agreed to a consent decree that did not require any asset sales, but would require the hospital company to notify the agency before making other healthcare acquisitions in the region.

