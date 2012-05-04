UPDATE 1-Phoenix confident on bank debt talks

* Q1 cash generation 100 mln stg

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - British life insurer Phoenix said it was confident of making progress this year in talks with its banks about renegotiating the timing of repayments on its 2 billion pound ($3.24 billion) debt pile.

“I remain confident in our ability to progress discussions with our lenders regarding the reterming of our bank debt on terms which are sensible for all stakeholders,” Chief Executive Clive Bannister said in statement on Friday.

Phoenix, valued at about 900 million pounds, aims to buy and merge life insurers that are closed to new customers, but has put deals on hold until it has rescheduled its loans.

The company, formerly known as Pearl, wants to alter the repayment schedule on its bank debt, of which about half falls due by the end of 2014.

Phoenix also said it was on course to hit its financial targets this year after generating 100 million pounds of cash over the first three months. The company aims to generate between 500 million and 600 million pounds over the year as a whole.

Phoenix shares were 0.2 percent lower at 0716 GMT. The stock is little changed since the start of the year, lagging a 7 percent rise in the FTSE life insurance index