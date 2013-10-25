BRIEF-Phoenix Group says on track to meet top end of cash generation target

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings : * Cash generation of 434 million stg in 9 months to Sept. 30 * Total holding company cash of 799 million stg at Sept. 30 * Says further 300 million stg generated from life companies during October 2013 * Total year-to-date cash generation of 734 million stg vs 2013 target of 650 million to 750 million stg. * Discussions on possible combination of Phoenix Group Swiss Re’s UK Admin Re unit progressing * On track to achieve top end of our 2013 cash generation target * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here