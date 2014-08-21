BRIEF-Phoenix Group first-half operating profit at 266 mln stg

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings :

* Interim dividend 26.7 pence per share

* 332 million stg of cash generation in H1 2014 (HY13: 416 million stg)

* A further 390 million stg was received on completion of divestment of Ignis to Standard Life Investments on 1 July 2014

* Group remains on track to achieve cash generation targets of 500 million stg - 550 million stg in 2014

* MCEV of 2.6 billion stg on a pro forma basis at 30 June 2014 (FY13: 2.4 billion stg),

* Gearing reduced from 44 pct at 31 December 2013 to 35 pct on a pro forma basis at 30 June 2014

* Group IFRS operating profit of 266 million stg in H1 2014 including 114 million stg from management actions (HY13: 186 million stg, including 24 million stg from management actions)

* Interim dividend of 26.7 p per share , in line with 2013 interim and final dividends