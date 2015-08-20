UK's Phoenix Group appoints Henry Staunton as chairman

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain’s largest consolidator of closed life funds, said it had appointed Henry Staunton as chairman to succeed Sir Howard Davies, effective Sept. 1.

Staunton, who is currently chairman of retail group WH Smith Plc and rent-to-own company BrightHouse Group, previously served as the finance director of ITV Plc.

Phoenix Group had said in February that Chairman Howard Davies would step down at the end of August to head the board at Royal Bank of Scotland Plc.

The insurance group, whose business model involves buying life insurance funds that are closed to new customers and running them more efficiently, also reported a nearly 50 percent fall in first-half operating profit on Thursday. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)