7 months ago
UK's Phoenix Group meets its 2016 cash generation target
January 10, 2017 / 8:05 AM / 7 months ago

UK's Phoenix Group meets its 2016 cash generation target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new customers, posted cash generation from operating companies of 486 million pounds ($590.2 million) in 2016, meeting its target of 350-450 million pounds.

* Phoenix, which bought French insurer AXA's UK investment and pensions business last year, said 117 million pounds in cash was generated from the integration of the acquired business.

* The cash generation target was set in March last year while the AXA deal was announced in May and completed in November. ($1 = 0.8235 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

