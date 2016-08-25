Life insurer Phoenix says Solvency II surplus impacted by Brexit

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new customers, said Brexit and the sharp decline in long-term interest rates are factors that negatively impacted its Solvency II surplus.

The insurer, which makes money by buying European life insurers that are closed to new customers and running them more efficiently, said Solvency II surplus fell to 1.1 billion pounds ($1.46 billion) as at June 30, compared with 1.3 billion pounds as at Dec. 31, 2015.

Analysts on an average had expected a surplus of 1.16 billion pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus. The surplus also included the impact of the payment of an interim dividend, Phoenix Group said.

The company said its deal to buy French insurer AXA's UK investment and pensions business remained on track to complete in the fourth quarter of 2016. ($1 = 0.7557 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)