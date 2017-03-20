FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
UK's Phoenix Group raises cash generation target
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 20, 2017 / 7:27 AM / 5 months ago

UK's Phoenix Group raises cash generation target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new customers, raised its long-term cash generation target due to benefits of acquisitions made last year.

The life insurer, which makes money by buying European life insurers that are closed to new customers and running them more efficiently, said it now expected to generate 2.8 billion pounds ($3.5 billion) of cash between 2016 and 2020, up from an earlier target of 2.0 billion pounds.

Phoenix, which bought British assets from French insurer AXA and Deutsche Bank AG last year, said 1 billion to 1.2 billion pounds of this cash would be generated between 2017 and 2018.

"We believe there will be further consolidation in the UK life industry. We continue to explore opportunities as they arise," Chief Executive Clive Bannister said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8057 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.