Steel mill services firm Phoenix working with Goldman on sale -sources

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The private equity owner of Phoenix Services LLC, which provides services to global steel producers including ArcelorMittal SA , is exploring a sale that it hopes will value the company at more than $800 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Private equity firm Olympus Partners took a major ownership stake in Phoenix through its 2009 debt and equity investment in Atlas Industrial Services, the holding company that owns Phoenix. Olympus is working with Goldman Sachs Group to assist with the sale effort, the people said.

The company has estimated annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of between $110 million and $120 million and could be valued at roughly seven times that amount, one of the people said.

All the people asked not to be named because the matter is not public. Olympus Partners and Phoenix could not immediately be reached for comment, while Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Unionville, Pennsylvania-based Phoenix, founded in 2006, offers services including slag handling, the recovery of metal from slag, scrap handling and processing, raw material and finished product handling, and the marketing of slag, according to its website.

There are concerns about significant customer concentration with half of Phoenix’s revenue derived from one client, ArcelorMittal, according to one person familiar with the matter.

Historically a U.S.-focused business, Phoenix in 2012 bought France’s Gagneraud Industrie to expand into Western Europe.

Founded in 1988, Olympus manages more than $5 billion, and invests in a broad range of companies from business services to healthcare. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim in New York and Anjuli Davies in London; editing by Matthew Lewis)