October 31, 2014 / 6:39 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano says Q3 gross sales down 1.6 pct to 124.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Phoenix Mecano AG :

* Says positive turnaround in sales and operating margin after weak Q2

* Consolidated gross sales in third quarter fell by 1.6 pct to 124.4 million euros

* Incoming orders in Q3 stood at 124.1 million euros, rise of 2 pct compared with last year

* Confirms forecast for FY made half way through 2014 - operating result in region of that achieved last year, once adjusted for special items in mid-single-digit million range

* In third quarter, result after tax fell by slightly lower proportion due to improved financial result, decreasing by 16.3 pct from 7.3 million euros to 6.1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
