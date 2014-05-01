FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Phoenix group says on track to meet all financial targets
May 1, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Phoenix group says on track to meet all financial targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Phoenix group holdings -

* Cash generation of 235 million pounds in three months to 31 march 2014(3 months to 31 march 2013: 410 million pounds)

* Phoenix - on track to meet all financial targets, comprising o operating companies’ cash generation of £500 - 550 million pounds in 2014 (excluding ignis divestment proceeds)

* Cash generation of 2.8 billion pounds between 2014 and 2019 (including ignis divestment proceeds);

* Gearing reduced to 40 percent by end of 2016, which is expected to be achieved following completion of divestment of ignis,

* Look forward to engaging with FCA review on fair treatment of long- standing customers in life insurance

* Believe our initiatives demonstrate best practice in this area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

