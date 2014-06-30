BRIEF-Phoenix Group Holdings launches 300 mln stg bond issue

June 30 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings

* Announces a £300 million senior unsecured bond issue

* Priced a £300 million 7 year sterling-denominated senior unsecured bond at an annual coupon of 5.75%

* Proceeds will be used to refinance a portion of group’s existing impala silo senior bank debt

* Supports phoenix’s plans to unify two existing bank debt facilities into a single facility

* Bond will be issued on 7 july 2014 with a maturity date of 7 july 2021