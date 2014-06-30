FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Phoenix Group Holdings launches 300 mln stg bond issue
#Credit Markets
June 30, 2014 / 5:22 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Phoenix Group Holdings launches 300 mln stg bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings

* Announces a £300 million senior unsecured bond issue

* Priced a £300 million 7 year sterling-denominated senior unsecured bond at an annual coupon of 5.75%

* Proceeds will be used to refinance a portion of group’s existing impala silo senior bank debt

* Supports phoenix’s plans to unify two existing bank debt facilities into a single facility

* Bond will be issued on 7 july 2014 with a maturity date of 7 july 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

