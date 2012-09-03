BRIEF-Phoenix IT says its Servo unit mis-stated accounts

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Phoenix IT Group PLC : * Information has come to light indicating mis-statement of accounting balances

within servo and its units * Information suggests certain control processes have been repeatedly and

deliberately circumvented * Pwc and nabarro llp have been appointed to carry out independent forensic

investigations * An operational and business review of the areas impacted has commenced * The board believes that the accounting mis-statements are isolated to the

servo limited business * Impact of correcting this will result in a reduction to net assets of around

£14 mn post-tax * Now expects EBITDA to be in the range of £38 mn to £44 mn for the year ending

31st March 2013