Phoenix IT says books fudged at unit; shares down

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Phoenix IT Group, a cloud computing services provider, said it uncovered accounting irregularities at its Servo division over a number of accounting periods, sending its shares down 36 percent.

The company said the impact of correcting the mis-statement of accounts would lower net assets by 14 million pounds ($22.24 million).

“...certain control processes within the finance function at Servo Limited’s Birstall site in Leeds have been repeatedly and deliberately circumvented,” the company said in a statement.

The company said one manager at the Birstall site had been suspended and auditor PwC and legal firm Nabarro LLP had been appointed to carry out independent investigations.

Phoenix IT said the accounting mis-statements were isolated to the Servo business, which it acquired in 2006.

Phoenix said it expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to be in the range of 38 million pounds to 44 million pounds for the year ending March 31.

Shares in the company were down 33 percent at 140.85 pence at 0754 GMT, making the stock the biggest percentage loser on the London Stock Exchange.