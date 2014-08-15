FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano says H1 consolidated gross sales at EUR 256.1 million

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Phoenix Mecano AG : * Says H1 consolidated gross sales were virtually the same as the previous year

at EUR 256.1 million (2013: EUR 256.3 million) * Says H1 net sales totalled EUR 253.6 million (previous year: EUR 253.9

million) * Says H1 operating result was down by 10.8% to EUR 17.4 million, due primarily

to a number of one-off special items * Says H1 result of the period after taxes was EUR 11.4 million, compared with

EUR 13.8 million the previous year * Sees FY sales in the region of those achieved last year, and adjusted

operating result on a par with last year’s * Sees unadjusted result for the year as a whole falling below that of the

previous year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

