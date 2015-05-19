German property investor Phoenix Spree Deutschland eyes London listing

(Add details)

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Phoenix Spree Deutschland announced plans to list in Britain on Tuesday, as the property investor seeks to grow its portfolio of mainly rental properties in Berlin and other German cities.

The firm, structured as a close-ended investment company, owns 114 German properties, valued at 245.3 million euros ($277 million) at the end of last year, it said in a statement.

Phoenix Spree said it was aiming to deliver a total return of up to 10 percent.

Liberum Capital is acting as sole sponsor for the listing and the company expects its shares to start trading in June. (Reporting By Nishant Kumar, editing by Sinead Cruise)