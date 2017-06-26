TEL AVIV, June 26 Israeli energy conglomerate
Delek said its planned sale of a controlling stake in
Israeli insurer Phoenix Holdings to China's Fujian
Yango Group has been called off by both sides after
it failed to secure regulatory approval.
It did not give a reason for the failure. However, the
Israeli government has expressed concerns over the purchase of
key financial assets such as insurers by Chinese investors,
fretting over pension cash.
Delek, which holds significant stakes in Israel's largest
natural gas fields and other energy assets, is required to sell
some of its financial assets under a new Israeli regulation that
prohibits large domestic conglomerates from holding both
financial and non-financial businesses.
Delek signed a binding agreement last August to sell its
52.3 percent stake in Phoenix to Yango for 1.97 billion shekels
($557 million). That price was raised to 2.15 billion shekels in
April.
"Due to the prolonged process of obtaining the approval for
the sale of control in Phoenix to Yango Group, the two sides
agreed today, June 26, to cancel the agreement," Delek said in a
statement.
"The company has been approached by other entities in Israel
and abroad regarding the sale of its holdings in Phoenix and
will continue to act to sell its holdings as required by law."
In March last year a non-binding agreement by Delek to sell
Phoenix to a U.S. insurer, which industry sources identified as
AmTrust FinancialServices, was cancelled by both sides.
Delek had previously agreed to sell its Phoenix stake to
China's Fosun International for 1.8 billion shekels
but the deal collapsed when conditions were not met.
The IDB Development group, another Israeli conglomerate, has
also faced regulatory difficulties in its attempts to sell
control of Clal Insurance to Chinese investors.
($1 = 3.5351 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Susan Fenton)