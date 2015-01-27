FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delek in deal to sell control of Phoenix to foreign insurer
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 27, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

Delek in deal to sell control of Phoenix to foreign insurer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Israeli energy and insurance conglomerate Delek Group has struck a deal to sell control of insurer Phoenix Holdings to a foreign company active in the insurance sector.

The stake would amount to 42 to 52.3 percent of the share equity of Phoenix, Delek said on Tuesday.

Delek did not name the company, but Israeli media said the buyer is China’s largest private investment firm Fosun International and estimated the deal would be worth about 1.9 billion shekels ($478 million).

The amount, to be paid in cash, will be based on the shareholders’ equity of Phoenix as of Sept. 30, 2014, subject to certain adjustments. The transaction is dependent on due diligence and on reaching a binding agreement.

Last July, Delek signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to sell a 47 percent stake in Phoenix to New York-based Kushner Group for nearly 1.7 billion shekels but that deal fell apart in December.

Phoenix has a market value of 2.6 billion shekels.

Delek, which owns stakes in the giant Tamar and Leviathan natural gas fields off Israel’s Mediterranean coast, has been divesting its financial and other non-core holdings.

$1 = 3.9825 shekels $1 = 3.9766 shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.