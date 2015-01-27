Delek in deal to sell control of Phoenix to foreign insurer

TEL AVIV, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Israeli energy and insurance conglomerate Delek Group has struck a deal to sell control of insurer Phoenix Holdings to a foreign company active in the insurance sector.

The stake would amount to 42 to 52.3 percent of the share equity of Phoenix, Delek said on Tuesday.

Delek did not name the company, but Israeli media said the buyer is China’s largest private investment firm Fosun International and estimated the deal would be worth about 1.9 billion shekels ($478 million).

The amount, to be paid in cash, will be based on the shareholders’ equity of Phoenix as of Sept. 30, 2014, subject to certain adjustments. The transaction is dependent on due diligence and on reaching a binding agreement.

Last July, Delek signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to sell a 47 percent stake in Phoenix to New York-based Kushner Group for nearly 1.7 billion shekels but that deal fell apart in December.

Phoenix has a market value of 2.6 billion shekels.

Delek, which owns stakes in the giant Tamar and Leviathan natural gas fields off Israel’s Mediterranean coast, has been divesting its financial and other non-core holdings.