FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EE in talks to take over 60 Phones 4U stores-Sunday Times
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
September 21, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

EE in talks to take over 60 Phones 4U stores-Sunday Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - EE, Britain biggest mobile operator, is in talks to take over more than 60 stores from Phones 4U, which fell into administration on Monday, the Sunday Times reported, without citing sources.

On Friday, Phones 4U’s administrators PwC said Vodafone UK had agreed to take on 140 of its stores, saving 887 jobs, while a further 628 staff would be made redundant.

The mobile phone retailer, which has 550 standalone stores and 5,596 employees, fell into administration after EE joined Vodafone in not renewing its network agreement. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.