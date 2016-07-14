FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PhosAgro expands on financing plans - company
Sections
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
Wider Image
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

PhosAgro expands on financing plans - company

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 14 (IFR) - Russian fertilizer company PhosAgro (Ba1/BBB-/BB+) has further outlined its 2016 funding plans, stating that it will most likely reassess the possibility of refinancing in October.

The proceeds of any deal could go towards refinancing the company’s US$500m Feb 4.2% 2018 Eurobond as one of the options .

That bond forms about one-third of PhosAgro’s outstanding debt. Any decision will depend on market conditions at the time.

The Feb 18s are trading at a yield of 2.86%, according to Eikon. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy and Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.