Russia's Phosagro says fertiliser sales up 4 pct in 9 months
October 23, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Phosagro says fertiliser sales up 4 pct in 9 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Russian fertiliser company Phosagro said on Thursday its nine month sales rose 4.3 percent, year-on-year, to 4.6 million tonnes.

Phosagro, controlled by businessman Andrey Guriev, said its fertiliser output was up 5.6 percent for the first nine months of 2014.

“We continue to operate at near-100 percent capacity utilisation. We saw solid demand within the first three quarters of 2014, which has enabled us to increase substantially our sales of both phosphate- and nitrogen-based fertilisers,” Phosagro said in a statement. (reporting by Andrey Kuzmin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

