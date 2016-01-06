FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Phosphagenics initiates arbitration against Mylan
January 6, 2016 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Phosphagenics initiates arbitration against Mylan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Phosphagenics Ltd : * Phosphagenics initiates arbitration against mylan * Says substantive hearing is expected to take place in late 2016 * Claims for alleged breaches of agreements related to development and commercialisation of phosphagenics’ tpm formulation of injectable antibiotic daptomycin * Says the licensing agreement continues in full force and effect pending the arbitrator’s decision * Arbitration notices assert that mylan is liable for breaches of several provisions under the two relevant agreements * Says Phosphagenics has already planned for the legal costs associated with the arbitration proceedings in its 2016 budget * Says dispute has been referred to arbitration in Singapore, in accordance with the relevant agreements * Commenced legal action against mylan laboratories limited (mylan), a wholly-owned subsidiary of mylan incorporated * Says commenced legal action by by filing notices of arbitration at the Singapore international arbitration centre * Source text for Eikon

