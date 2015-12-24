FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Photographer's copyright suit survives publisher's challenge
December 24, 2015 / 9:17 PM / 2 years ago

Photographer's copyright suit survives publisher's challenge

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A noted landscape photographer can pursue his copyright infringement claims against Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Co even though his complaint lacked details about when and where the alleged infringement occurred, a federal magistrate in San Francisco ruled Wednesday.

U.S. District Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler said photographer Carr Clifton’s complaint was sufficient to state a claim against Houghton because further details were “particularly within the possession and control” of the publisher.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1J74ONH

