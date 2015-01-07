BRIEF-Photocure announces end of phase 2 status achieved for Cevira in U.S.

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Photocure Asa :

* Conclusion of a phase 2 meeting with FDA confirmed that phase 2 data supports proposed phase 3 program, and are sufficiently robust to continue development of Cevira

* Cevira has potential to treat human papilloma virus (HPV) induced cervical high grade disease and prevent development of cervical cancer which affects more than 500,000 women annually

* Plans to submit proposed phase 3 protocol for a detailed special protocol assessment (SPA) to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first half 2015