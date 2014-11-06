BRIEF-Photocure Q3 total revenues up to NOK 56.8 million

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Photocure ASA

* Q3 total revenues 56.8 million Norwegian crowns versus 19.2 million crowns

* Q3 net profit 24.2 million crowns versus loss 13.2 million crowns

* Priority in 2014 is to continue to increase sales of Hexvix/Cysview and to establish strategic partnerships for products in the company’s pipeline

* Expectation for global Hexvix/Cysview in-market unit sales for 2014 is a minimum increase of 10 pct

* Expects to end 2014 with a cash reserve in the range of 145-155 million crowns, including the termination fee from salix and excluding any milestone payments