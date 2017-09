Aug 26 (Reuters) - Photocure ASA : * H1 sales revenues of Hexvix/Cysview NOK 43.2 million versus NOK 35.4 million * Q2 operating loss NOK 5.7 million versus loss NOK 13.9 million * Q2 sales revenues of Hexvix/Cysview NOK 23.8 million versus NOK 20.9 million * Q2 net loss NOK 4.2 million versus loss NOK 15.2 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage