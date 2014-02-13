FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PhotoMedex to buy laser vision correction company
#Market News
February 13, 2014 / 9:30 PM / 4 years ago

PhotoMedex to buy laser vision correction company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Skin health company PhotoMedex Inc said it would buy LCA-Vision Inc, which provides laser vision correction services under the Lasik Plus brand, for about $106 million.

The $5.37 per share offer represents a premium of 26.3 percent to the stock’s Thursday closing price of $4.25.

LCA-Vision’s operations are expected to add to PhotoMedex’s cash earnings per share in 2014, the company said.

PhotoMedex said it would fund the deal through a new $85 million senior secured credit facility and existing cash balance.

