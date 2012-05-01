PhotoMedex to dual-list shares in Tel Aviv

JERUSALEM, May 1 (Reuters) - Medical device maker PhotoMedex will list its shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange starting on Thursday, as the Israeli bourse seeks to become a leader for technology and biotech firms.

PhotoMedex, based in the United States but with an office in Israel, will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, it said on Tuesday. Shares will listed in Tel Aviv under the symbol PHMD.TA.

“We view our listing on the TASE as a logical extension of our strong presence in Israel and our connection to its vibrant medical technology sector,” Chief Executive Dolev Rafaeli said in a statement.

TASE CEO Ester Levanon said PhotoMedex, which focuses on treating skin diseases through light- and laser-based devices, said the company will be part of the market’s major indices.

“We are committed to the TASE being a leading and sophisticated stock exchange, especially in the technology and biotechnology areas by bringing significant companies like PhotoMedex to the local market,” Levanon said.

“We encourage Israeli oriented companies traded abroad to dual list on the TASE and believe that it provides many benefits, including exposure to more investors, extended trading hours, investments by specialized ETFs and mutual funds as well as access of local institutional and private investors to global growing companies such as PhotoMedex.”

As a dual-listed company, PhotoMedex will remain subject to U.S. market regulations.