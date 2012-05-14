FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Photronics profit beats; shares jump 7 pct
#Market News
May 14, 2012 / 10:00 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Photronics profit beats; shares jump 7 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 adj EPS $0.14 vs est $0.12

* Q2 rev $117.5 mln vs est $116.8 mln

May 14 (Reuters) - Chip gear maker Photronics Inc reported a better-than-expected profit as sales of flat panel display photomasks rose sequentially in the quarter, sending its shares up 7 percent after the bell.

Photomasks, key elements in the manufacturing of semiconductors and flat-panel displays, are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat-panel surfaces.

Photomask sales for flat-panel displays rose 25 percent to $28.4 million from the first quarter, making up a fourth of total revenue.

Net income was $8.8 million, or 14 cents per share, compared with a loss of $16.4 million, or 30 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue, however, fell 12 percent to $117.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 12 cents per share on revenue of $116.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company rose to $6.20 after closing at $5.82 on the Nasdaq. They have fallen 5 percent since the beginning of the year.

