Chip gear maker Photronics' forecast misses market expectations

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Chip gear maker Photronics Inc forecast fourth quarter results that fell short of analysts’ expectations mainly due to delayed orders from an Asian foundry customer.

The company, which makes high-precision quartz photomasks for integrated circuits, forecast earnings of 6 cents to 7 cents per share, on revenue of about $105-$106 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 12 cents on revenue of $112.6 million in the quarter ended Nov. 3, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company will release fourth-quarter results on Dec. 11.